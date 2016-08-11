IDoA hosts Senior Day at Illinois State Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Springfield – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) will host a variety of activities for seniors, their families and friends during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair. The event is open to the public and adults age 60 and older will receive complimentary admittance into the fair. A booth with additional information about IDoA and the programs and services it provides will also be available.Senior Day will be held beginning at 9am on Monday, August 15th. When: Monday, August 15, 10:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds What: Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair 10:45AM : Welcome & Introduction by Paul Palazzolo Remarks from Director Poe & Director Bohnhoff

11:00AM : Presentation of the 2015 Outstanding Caregiver of the Year Award to Sharon Rigler of Pekin and Sandra Foster of Washington.

11:05AM: NOT SO Newlywed Game – sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded to first and second place respectively

11:05AM: NOT SO Newlywed Game – sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded to first and second place respectively

1:00PM: 2016 Illinois Senior Spelling Bee Finals – sponsored by Assoc. of Illinois Senior Centers & Humana When: Thursday, August 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds What: Grandparent/Grandchild – sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living Cash prizes of $150, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place respectively Contact: Anyone interested in pre-registering for events including the "NOT SO Newlywed Game" and the Grandparent/Grandchild contest should contact (217) 524-6911 or (800) 252-8966.