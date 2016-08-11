Springfield The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) will host a variety of activities for seniors, their families and friends during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair. The event is open to the public and adults age 60 and older will receive complimentary admittance into the fair. A booth with additional information about IDoA and the programs and services it provides will also be available.Senior Day will be held beginning at 9am on Monday, August 15th.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

When: Monday, August 15, 10:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds

What: Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair

  • 10:45AM: Welcome & Introduction by Paul Palazzolo

          Remarks from Director Poe & Director Bohnhoff

  • 11:00AM: Presentation of the 2015 Outstanding Caregiver of the Year Award to Sharon Rigler of Pekin

    Article continues after sponsor message

         and Sandra Foster of Washington.

  • 11:05AM: NOT SO Newlywed Game – sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration

  • Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded to first and second place respectively

  • 1:00PM: 2016 Illinois Senior Spelling Bee Finals – sponsored by Assoc. of Illinois Senior Centers & Humana

When: Thursday, August 18, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Illinois Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds

What: Grandparent/Grandchild – sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living

  • Cash prizes of $150, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place respectively

    Contact: Anyone interested in pre-registering for events including the “NOT SO Newlywed Game” and the Grandparent/Grandchild contest should contact (217) 524-6911 or (800) 252-8966.

More like this:

Jul 12, 2024 - Illinois State Fair Announces Tram Service

Nov 13, 2024 - Country Superstar Megan Moroney To Perform At State Fair On Aug. 10

Aug 9, 2024 - Some Free Entertainment Offered at the Illinois State Fair

Nov 12, 2024 - Iconic Rock Band Def Leppard To Perform At State Fair On Aug. 16

Aug 15, 2024 - Jonas Brothers Concert Starting Earlier At Illinois State Fair

 