SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Director Jerry Costello II was selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree, an award given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.

The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.

The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. Members of the National FFA Organization's board of directors approved the nomination.

“Jerry Costello has an amazing gift—he doesn’t know a stranger. Whether it’s an FFA member or student meeting him for the first time, or a long-time partner in agriculture, he has a way of making every person feel seen, valued, and connected,” said Mindy Bunselmeyer, Illinois FFA Center Executive Director. “His unwavering support of Illinois agricultural education and FFA goes far beyond policy or programs—it’s personal. He shows up, listens, and genuinely invests in us. Illinois FFA, our leaders, and our members are stronger because of his belief in them, and we are thrilled to celebrate his Honorary American FFA Degree.”

Costello received the highest honor bestowed by the National FFA Organization during the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. He was presented with a plaque and medal, and his name will be permanently recorded among the organization’s most distinguished members.

During the same convention, Director Costello presented Thaddeus Bergschneider, the 2024-2025 National FFA President, with a proclamation from Governor JB Pritzker recognizing his year of service.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree and deeply meaningful because my grandfather served as an ag teacher and FFA advisor,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “I am also proud to witness Thaddeus wrap up his term as National FFA President. He has successfully represented Illinois and the entire FFA community, and his journey is just beginning. I have no doubt he’ll continue to make an impact in Illinois agriculture.”

Bergschneider is a Franklin, Illinois native and undergraduate student in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He served as the 2023-2024 Illinois FFA State President before being elected to the national post. He is the first Illinois student to lead the national organization in three decades.

Since 2022, students taking agriculture education classes in Illinois receive a membership in FFA at no cost thanks to efforts spearheaded by State Senator Doris Turner and prioritized by the Pritzker administration. Eliminating the financial burden has more than doubled participation in FFA.