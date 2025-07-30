SPRINGFIELD – The Amateur Trapshooting Association’s (ATA) Grand American championships, one of the premier events in shooting sports, returns to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta July 30 through Aug. 9.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ (IDNR) 1,600-acre World Shooting and Recreational Complex has hosted the Grand American since 2006. The largest and oldest shooting event of its kind, the event features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually. The Grand has an estimated economic impact of $25 million to $30 million annually in southern Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to welcome competitors, spectators, vendors and sponsors for the Grand American once again at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Hosting the Grand brings an economic boost to the region, increases exposure to trapshooting, and offers a great experience for fans of the sport.”

This is the 126th year for the Grand American. Go online for a full schedule of events and more information about the Amateur Trapshooting Association.

The World Shooting and Recreational Complex offers 120 trap houses stretching 3.5 miles, two sporting clays courses, 24 combination trap and skeet fields, and rifle-pistol shooting. It also features more than 1,000 camping sites, excellent fishing opportunities, a full-service restaurant, and meeting and event space. Visit its website for more information about recreation, dining, and event-hosting capabilities at the facility.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

