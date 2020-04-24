SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To allow Illinois residents to engage in some outdoor activities, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will reopen select state parks, recreation areas fish and wildlife areas and trails beginning May 1. Visitors to the reopened sites will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 best practices.

The IDNR sites that will reopen May 1are listed below. All other IDNR sites, including state historic sites, will remain closed until further notice.

Visitors to reopened IDNR sites should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and face coverings. Additional health and safety guidelines include:

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;

• Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;

• Visit alone or with members of your household;

• Stay local; visit parks that are closest to where you live;

• If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.

IDNR Sites Reopening Beginning May 1:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois): Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.

Region 2 (Northeastern Illinois): Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.

Region 3 (East Central Illinois): Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.

Region 4 (West Central Illinois): Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.

Region 5 (Southern Illinois): Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.

The reopened sites will be open daily from sunrise until sunset beginning May 1. Visitors will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use, fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom collecting. Site visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will remain closed. There will be no shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, or special events until further notice.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, hunting including spring turkey hunting remains suspended at all IDNR sites.

IDNR sites are monitored by site staff and IDNR Conservation Police. For assistance or to report violations, visitors can call the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement at 217-785-0075 or contact Conservation Police in the region. Contact information is available on the IDNR website: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/LawEnforcement/Documents/DistrictCPOPhonesAndEmails.pdf

For health questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

