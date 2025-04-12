KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host a pond management seminar at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the McCully Heritage Project in Calhoun County.

IDNR fisheries biologists will field participant questions regarding private pond management, the ecological health of ponds as well as fish and weed management. Biologists will explain pond ecology and functions, which fish species work best in a pond, and proper fish stocking. Additional topics will include site selection and construction, general maintenance, harvesting, and pond plant control.

“Spring is a great time to develop pond management goals for your private pond,” said IDNR district fisheries biologist Blake Ruebush. “IDNR pond management seminars are an opportunity for landowners to dive into pond management and ask specific questions related to their pond. IDNR district fisheries biologists will provide recommendations on fish stocking, aquatic plant control, and other pond-related topics.”

This seminar is co-hosted by the University of Illinois Extension and the McCully Heritage Project.

This is an outdoor class at McCully Heritage Project, 592 Crawford Creed Road in Kampsville. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required. Register online or by calling 618-653-4687.

