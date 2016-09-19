LENA, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has scheduled two additional public meetings to provide information about CWD, its effect on future deer populations, and IDNR’s efforts to control the disease. IDNR staff will also be available to answer questions about this disease. Landowners, hunters, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. CWD is an important issue that will dominate deer management discussions in northern Illinois for many years.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is an always fatal neurological disease that is threatening the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, IL, CWD has been detected in 16 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois as far south as the Illinois River Valley. Counties affected include Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Livingston, and Kankakee.

The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 30-minute presentation and discussion to follow. Two additional meetings will be held as follows:

Tues., October 18 – Nash Recreation Center, 304 S 5th St., Oregon, IL

Wed., October 19 – Big Rock Park District Community Building, 7S405 Madison, Big Rock, IL

Previously announced CWD meetings this month:

Wed., September 21 - Community Building, 402 West St., Elizabeth, IL;

Tues., September 27 - Stephenson County Farm Bureau Bldg., 210 W. Spring St., #3, Freeport, IL;

Wed., September 28 - Meadowhawk Lodge, Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 Fox Road, Yorkville, IL

For more information about the meeting, or CWD, please contact Doug Dufford, Wildlife Disease Program Manager at 815-369-2414 or by email at doug.dufford@illinois.gov.

