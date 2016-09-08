LENA, IL – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has scheduled a series of public meetings to provide information about chronic wasting disease (CWD), its effect on future deer populations, and IDNR’s efforts to control the disease. IDNR staff will also be available to answer questions about the disease. Landowners, hunters, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. CWD is an important issue that will dominate deer management discussions in northern Illinois for many years.

CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that is threatening the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, IL, CWD has been detected in 16 counties across the northern edge and north eastern portions of Illinois as far south as the Illinois River valley. Counties affected include Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Livingston, and Kankakee.

The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 30-minute presentation and discussion to follow. The meeting dates and locations are:

Wed., September 21 - Community Building, 402 West St., Elizabeth, IL

Tues., September 27 - Stephenson County Farm Bureau Bldg., 210 W. Spring St., #3, Freeport, IL;

Wed., September 28 - Meadowhawk Lodge, Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 Fox Road, Yorkville, IL

For more information about the meetings or about CWD, please contact Doug Dufford, IDNR Wildlife Disease Program Manager at 815-369-2414 or by email at doug.dufford@illinois.gov

