SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will accept sealed bids this fall for about 20 agricultural lease contracts for crop years 2026-2030.

IDNR utilizes agricultural leases as a tool to support wildlife populations and recreational opportunities at sites owned or managed by the agency. The leases developed under this program will promote ecologically sound agricultural practices to improve soil health, minimize soil erosion, improve water quality, and reduce chemical impacts to benefit wildlife populations and their habitats.

IDNR sites with leases open for bid will be publicly announced on the State of Illinois’ procurement site, BidBuy at bit.ly/bididnr. A non-mandatory vendor conference will be conducted for each open lease with details included in the public notice.

Currently, all bidders must register with BidBuy to be eligible to enter a contract with the state. When asked for an NIGP code, enter 944-00 (Farming and Ranching) and 944-48 (Hay Farming). Other codes are 944-34 (Corn Farming), 944-76 (Soybean Farming), 944-38 (Crop Farming NEC and Grain Farming NEC).

Once registered in BidBuy, prospective bidders will be notified by email when any agricultural lease bid openings are posted. They will need to download and print the necessary forms from the BidBuy website prior to the vendor conference.

In accordance with state and federal law, the State of Illinois does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or any other protected category in employment, contracts, or any other activity.

Visit IDNR’s ag lease website for more information and a filterable list of lease opportunities, or use the contact information listed for each lease in BidBuy.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

