SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting applications for instructors for 2025 summer fishing clinics at locations throughout Illinois for the department’s Urban Fishing Program.

Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted in communities throughout Illinois. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months, making them perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

“Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer,” said Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR. “There’s no better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation.”

Available spots are based in Boone, Champaign, Jackson, Jefferson, Macon, Madison, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, and St. Clair counties. Numerous spots are also available for Cook County and the northeastern part of Illinois.

The deadline to apply is approaching quickly. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation education representative.”

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.

