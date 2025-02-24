IDNR Seeking Campground Hosts for 2025 Camping Season
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking campground hosts for the 2025 camping season for state parks, recreation areas, and historic sites across Illinois.
Campground hosting is a perfect position for anyone who enjoys camping and helping other people. Hosts are often the first face to greet state park visitors. They check on arrivals and departures, write camping permits, acquaint campers with park facilities and regulations, answer questions about local and statewide attractions, help visitors plan outings, and more.
Campground hosts have the privilege of free camping in their own RVs, motor homes, or trailers at designated spots within state parks.
“Above all, the quality all campground hosts possess is a passion for working with the public,” said Calvin Beckmann, chief of parks and recreation for IDNR. “If hosting sounds appealing to you, we would love to hear from you.”
Anyone interested in being a campground host can complete and submit a campground host program packet. Questions can be directed to the superintendent at the appropriate site. The following IDNR sites currently have host positions available:
Clinton County
Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area
Coles County
Franklin County
Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area
Hamilton County
Hamilton County State Fish and Wildlife Area
Henry County
Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area
LaSalle County
Madison County
Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Menard County
Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site
Randolph County
World Shooting and Recreation Complex
Shelby County
Vermilion County
Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area
Whiteside County
Winnebago County
