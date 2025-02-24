SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking campground hosts for the 2025 camping season for state parks, recreation areas, and historic sites across Illinois.

Campground hosting is a perfect position for anyone who enjoys camping and helping other people. Hosts are often the first face to greet state park visitors. They check on arrivals and departures, write camping permits, acquaint campers with park facilities and regulations, answer questions about local and statewide attractions, help visitors plan outings, and more.

Campground hosts have the privilege of free camping in their own RVs, motor homes, or trailers at designated spots within state parks.

“Above all, the quality all campground hosts possess is a passion for working with the public,” said Calvin Beckmann, chief of parks and recreation for IDNR. “If hosting sounds appealing to you, we would love to hear from you.”

Anyone interested in being a campground host can complete and submit a campground host program packet. Questions can be directed to the superintendent at the appropriate site. The following IDNR sites currently have host positions available:

Clinton County

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area

Coles County

Fox Ridge State Park

Franklin County

Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area

Hamilton County

Hamilton County State Fish and Wildlife Area

Henry County

Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area

LaSalle County

Illini State Park

Starved Rock State Park

Madison County

Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Menard County

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site

Randolph County

World Shooting and Recreation Complex

Shelby County

Hidden Springs State Forest

Vermilion County

Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area

Whiteside County

Prophetstown State Park

Winnebago County

Rock Cut State Park

