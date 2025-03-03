IDNR Reintroduces Newsbits
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will now send out a monthly update of upcoming IDNR events and noteworthy items.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
March 1
Illinois fishing licenses go on sale
Statewide
Illinois residents 16 and older may purchase a fishing license for only $15. Visit the IDNR website for a full list of fees and available discounts.
March 1-2
ACUI Spring Championships
World Shooting and Recreational Complex
Sparta | Randolph County
The Spring Central Midwest Conference Championships is part of the Clay Targets Shotgun Bowl Series. This event will feature American, sporting, and doubles events. View all World Shooting and Recreational Complex events online.
March 1-2
Black History Hikes
Lincoln’s Tomb State Historic Site
Springfield | Sangamon County
Black history hikes at Oak Ridge Cemetery focus on Springfield’s Black community. Hikes begin at 2 p.m. Water and walking shoes are recommended. Find out more on Facebook.
March 7
Bald Eagle Days
Pere Marquette State Park
Grafton | Jersey County
Starting at 8:30 a.m. visitors will learn about bald eagles, why they spend winter in the area, and hopefully view eagles in the park as well. Go online for additional details.
March 7
Hunter safety education course
Rend Lake Marketplace
Mount Vernon | Jefferson County
The course is at 6 p.m. View upcoming courses on the IDNR safety education website.
March 7
Dungeons and Dragons Game Nite
Dana-Thomas House
Springfield | Sangamon County
Join the Illinois State Museum and State Historic Sites in Springfield for this fun-filled event beginning at 5 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. Register online.
March 13
Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala
Abbington Banquets
Glen Ellyn | Cook County
Join ICF in a celebration of Illinois outdoors people with dinner, cocktails, and an auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. For additional details and registration visit the ICF website.
March 15
Morning behind-the-scenes tour
David Davis Mansion State Historic Site
Bloomington | McLean County
See the restricted and staff-only areas of the historic mansion at 8 a.m. For more information, call 309-828-1084 or visit the David Davis Mansion online.
March 15
Boating safety education course
Carlyle Lake West Access Marina
Carlyle | Fayette County
Enjoy a day on the water while learning about boat safety. The course starts at 8 a.m. Bring snacks and beverage. Lunch will be provided. Register online.
March 23
Spring Equinox Sunrise
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
Collinsville | St. Clair County
Meet at Woodhenge Reconstruction at 6:30 a.m. for an informative talk about the significance of this pre-Columbian calendar. The event is free and open to the public. Visit the Cahokia Mounds website for additional information.
March 11
Spring turkey lottery sales begin
Statewide
Remaining county-specific spring turkey permits after the 2025 lottery will be available for over-the-counter purchase from license vendors on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the specific turkey season segment for which the permit is being requested. Additional information is available on the IDNR website.
March 15
“Here, There” exhibit opens
Illinois State Museum
Springfield | Sangamon County
The Illinois State Museum invites visitors to celebrate the opening of “Here, There: New Perspectives from the Collection,” a guest-curated exhibition featuring modern and contemporary artworks by Illinois artists, in its second-floor galleries at its Springfield location. Please contact the museum at 217-782-7386 or go online for additional information. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 1. Admission is free.
March 19-20
Exploring LaSalle County and Chicago’s South Side Bus Trip,
LaSalle and Cook counties
Join the Illinois State Museum on a trip to Starved Rock State Park, I&M Canal, Bronzeville and Woodlawn neighborhoods and additional historic sites. To register and for additional details visit the Illinois State Museum website.
March 28-29
Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapping Camp
Siloam Springs State Park | Brown County
This program is designed to give women introductory experiences and instruction in various outdoor activities. At this weekend workshop participants will learn the history of trapping, modern trapping state laws, tools and techniques, furbearer behavior and habitats, and how to read furbearer signs. Registration is full for this event. Learn more about this program and future events online.
March 29
Archaeology Tour
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
Collinsville | St. Clair County
Ferrel Anderson, president of the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society, will lead a walking tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Black Hawk State Historic Site. Additional information is available on Facebook.
March 30
Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History
Black Hawk Historic Site
Rock Island | Rock Island County
Kim Sigafus McIver gives the history at 2 p.m. about Native American women and Black Hawk's wife Singing Bird. Learn more online.
More like this: