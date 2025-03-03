SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will now send out a monthly update of upcoming IDNR events and noteworthy items.

March 1

Illinois fishing licenses go on sale

Statewide

Illinois residents 16 and older may purchase a fishing license for only $15. Visit the IDNR website for a full list of fees and available discounts.

March 1-2

ACUI Spring Championships

World Shooting and Recreational Complex

Sparta | Randolph County

The Spring Central Midwest Conference Championships is part of the Clay Targets Shotgun Bowl Series. This event will feature American, sporting, and doubles events. View all World Shooting and Recreational Complex events online.

March 1-2

Black History Hikes

Lincoln’s Tomb State Historic Site

Springfield | Sangamon County

Black history hikes at Oak Ridge Cemetery focus on Springfield’s Black community. Hikes begin at 2 p.m. Water and walking shoes are recommended. Find out more on Facebook.

March 7

Bald Eagle Days

Pere Marquette State Park

Grafton | Jersey County

Starting at 8:30 a.m. visitors will learn about bald eagles, why they spend winter in the area, and hopefully view eagles in the park as well. Go online for additional details.

March 7

Hunter safety education course

Rend Lake Marketplace

Mount Vernon | Jefferson County

The course is at 6 p.m. View upcoming courses on the IDNR safety education website.

March 7

Dungeons and Dragons Game Nite

Dana-Thomas House

Springfield | Sangamon County

Join the Illinois State Museum and State Historic Sites in Springfield for this fun-filled event beginning at 5 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. Register online.

March 13

Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala

Abbington Banquets

Glen Ellyn | Cook County

Join ICF in a celebration of Illinois outdoors people with dinner, cocktails, and an auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. For additional details and registration visit the ICF website.

March 15

Morning behind-the-scenes tour

David Davis Mansion State Historic Site

Bloomington | McLean County

See the restricted and staff-only areas of the historic mansion at 8 a.m. For more information, call 309-828-1084 or visit the David Davis Mansion online.

March 15

Boating safety education course

Carlyle Lake West Access Marina

Carlyle | Fayette County

Enjoy a day on the water while learning about boat safety. The course starts at 8 a.m. Bring snacks and beverage. Lunch will be provided. Register online.

March 23

Spring Equinox Sunrise

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Collinsville | St. Clair County

Meet at Woodhenge Reconstruction at 6:30 a.m. for an informative talk about the significance of this pre-Columbian calendar. The event is free and open to the public. Visit the Cahokia Mounds website for additional information.

March 11

Spring turkey lottery sales begin

Statewide

Remaining county-specific spring turkey permits after the 2025 lottery will be available for over-the-counter purchase from license vendors on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the specific turkey season segment for which the permit is being requested. Additional information is available on the IDNR website.

March 15

“Here, There” exhibit opens

Illinois State Museum

Springfield | Sangamon County

The Illinois State Museum invites visitors to celebrate the opening of “Here, There: New Perspectives from the Collection,” a guest-curated exhibition featuring modern and contemporary artworks by Illinois artists, in its second-floor galleries at its Springfield location. Please contact the museum at 217-782-7386 or go online for additional information. The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 1. Admission is free.

March 19-20

Exploring LaSalle County and Chicago’s South Side Bus Trip,

LaSalle and Cook counties

Join the Illinois State Museum on a trip to Starved Rock State Park, I&M Canal, Bronzeville and Woodlawn neighborhoods and additional historic sites. To register and for additional details visit the Illinois State Museum website.

March 28-29

Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapping Camp

Siloam Springs State Park | Brown County

This program is designed to give women introductory experiences and instruction in various outdoor activities. At this weekend workshop participants will learn the history of trapping, modern trapping state laws, tools and techniques, furbearer behavior and habitats, and how to read furbearer signs. Registration is full for this event. Learn more about this program and future events online.

March 29

Archaeology Tour

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Collinsville | St. Clair County

Ferrel Anderson, president of the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society, will lead a walking tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Black Hawk State Historic Site. Additional information is available on Facebook.

March 30

Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History

Black Hawk Historic Site

Rock Island | Rock Island County

Kim Sigafus McIver gives the history at 2 p.m. about Native American women and Black Hawk's wife Singing Bird. Learn more online.

