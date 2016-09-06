EDWARDSVILLE – Many consider fishing one of the more relaxing things to do in life.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife group provides fishing lessons for kids and adults each year. Without the IDNR program, many children around the region would never get to experience fishing firsthand or learn proper techniques.

IDNR’s Julie Nelson was a key coordinator for the area summer lessons. She was found at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey and finally at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville at multiple weeks during the summer. Every day Monday through Friday on the weeks that she did the lessons, Nelson could be viewed in the morning hours helping teach proper fishing technique. She started the lessons each day at 9 a.m.

The beauty of the program is it is free to the public.

“The good thing about fishing is it is something you can do, young or old,” she said. “In today’s world with so much technology, people aren’t doing things like they used to outside.”

Nelson said she couldn’t think of a much better way to relax and have family time than with a fishing pole and tackle in hand fishing.

“Fishing is a great outdoor family activity,” she said.

