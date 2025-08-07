SPRINGFIELD – State fairgoers can get a deal on camping at any Illinois state park or historic site with a campground through the end of the year in honor of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' 100th anniversary in 2025.

Visitors to Conservation World at the Illinois State Fair can stop by the Illinois State Parks: A Century of Fun tent to pick up a coupon good for one free night of camping at any Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) site with the purchase of at least one additional night of camping. Only 100 coupons will be available each day during the fair.

“What better way to celebrate IDNR’s centennial than by offering a special deal on camping at one of the state’s many breathtaking parks and historic sites,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Fall will be here soon, and I encourage everyone to experience camping at one of our sites as the leaves change color and the autumn nights cool down.”

During the Du Quoin State Fair, Aug. 22 through Sept. 1, fairgoers can pick up a voucher at a special IDNR 100th anniversary interactive exhibit in the Expo Building.

Campers can present the coupon as a form of payment at the IDNR campground of their choosing when registering for a campsite. Coupons cannot be accepted online or through IDNR’s ExploreMoreIL.com reservation system.

Limited restrictions apply:

Coupon must be used by Dec. 31, 2025.

Campers must be 18 or older.

One coupon can be used per camping trip.

Coupon does not cover utility costs at campsites, if applicable.

Illinois does not charge entrance fees at state parks and historic sites. To learn more about camping opportunities, visit IDNR’s camping page online.

