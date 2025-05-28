SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is monitoring a black bear sighting in southwestern Illinois, with the animal first observed Monday, May 26, 2025, in St. Clair County and confirmed by an IDNR wildlife biologist Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The bear has been seen multiple times in the same area and has caused damage to some private property bee hives, though it has had no direct interaction with humans.

While black bear sightings in Illinois are rare, the IDNR notes they are not unprecedented during summer months.

Bears from neighboring states with established populations, including Missouri and Wisconsin, occasionally move into Illinois. Previous confirmed sightings have occurred in counties such as Jo Daviess, Lake, Saline, Pope, Williamson, and Jackson.

The IDNR advises residents to avoid direct encounters with bears and to remove potential food sources that could attract them. Bears have a strong sense of smell and can detect food odors from over a mile away. Items like bird feeders, barbeque grills, garbage cans, and pet food can draw bears to residential areas. Once a bear finds a food source, it is likely to return, making prevention critical.

During early summer, yearling bears often disperse to find new territory, adult males travel widely seeking mates, and nursing females expand their range to support cubs. Bears are omnivores, primarily consuming plant-based foods in spring and early summer, supplemented by small animals and carrion.

The IDNR emphasizes that seeing a bear should not necessarily be viewed as a threat to human safety, but reminds the public that bears are wild animals and should be treated with caution. Residents can report sightings online and are encouraged to follow Bear Wise guidelines, which include never feeding or approaching bears, securing food and waste, removing bird feeders during bear activity, and alerting neighbors to bear presence.

If bears continue to frequent an area after food sources have been removed, people are advised to contact Chris Jacques, IDNR’s large carnivore program manager, at chris.jacques@illinois.gov or reach out to an IDNR District Wildlife Biologist for further assistance.

Safety Tips In Regard To Bear Sightings

People who encounter a bear should give the animal sufficient space while backing away slowly and quietly. If bear encounters persist after cleaning up food sources, contact Chris Jacques, IDNR’s large carnivore program manager, at chris.jacques@illinois.gov or an IDNR District Wildlife Biologist for advice.