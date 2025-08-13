SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host public meetings throughout northern and west-central Illinois to provide information on the status of chronic wasting disease (CWD), its effect on free-ranging deer populations and the department’s ongoing efforts to manage the disease.

IDNR staff will be available to discuss current management strategies and answer questions about CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. CWD remains an important issue and a priority in Illinois’ future deer management discussions.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 25 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, and as far south as west-central Illinois. Affected counties now include Adams, Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, McHenry, Ogle, Peoria, Putnam, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago.

CWD was detected in Adams, Marshall, Peoria, and Putnam counties in February 2025 following routine surveillance of hunter-harvested deer or animals exhibiting clinical symptoms consistent with disease infection. Adams County is the first documented case recorded outside of the leading edge of the CWD endemic region of northern Illinois.

Unless otherwise noted, meetings will begin at 6 p.m. with a 45 to 60-minute presentation and discussion to follow.

Marshall County

Thursday, Sept. 18

Lacon Area Community Center, 405 N. Washington Street, Lacon

Putnam County

Friday, Sept. 19

Putnam County Public Library, 214 N. 4th Street, Hennepin

Peoria County

Monday, Sept. 22

Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Parkway, Peoria

Bureau County

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Princeton Chamber of Commerce, Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 S. Main Street, Princeton

Winnebago County

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Winnebago County Forest Preserve; 5500 Northrock Drive, Rockford

Carroll County

Thursday, Sept. 25,

Ingersoll Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson

Jo Daviess County

Friday, Sept. 26

Stockton Public Library, 140 W. Benton St., Stockton

Lee County

Monday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Winifred Knox Memorial Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove

Ogle County

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Oregon VFW Post 8739, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

Adams County

Thursday, Oct. 2

John Wood Community College, 401 1301 S. 48th St., Quincy

For more information about the meetings or about CWD, contact Chris Jacques, wildlife disease program manager at 773-636-0819 or by email at chris.jacques@illinois.gov.

