SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) would like to remind the public to report any large mortality events of waterfowl and other waterbirds during seasonal migrations.

Several dozen waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at Baldwin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Randolph County recently. Other mortality events may occur in the state as waterfowl arrive from northern breeding grounds and congregate.

IDNR first announced HPAI was detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March 2022 in a joint notice with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

IDNR will continue to monitor for mortality events from HPAI during the seasonal bird migration. Members of the public are encouraged to report concentrations of five or more deceased birds found at one location. Reports can be made to the local IDNR district wildlife biologist online.

Rubber gloves and a mask should be worn when disposing of any deceased wild birds, and carcasses should be double-bagged in sealed plastic bags. The bags can be buried away from scavengers or placed in the garbage if approved by the local waste service provider. Anyone handling deceased birds should thoroughly wash their hands and any other clothes or tools with soap and water after disposal.

The department reminds waterfowl hunters to take precautions and thoroughly cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Avoid handling sick or dead waterfowl found in the field. Do not allow dogs and other pets to consume waterfowl and poultry that died from unknown causes. Further guidance for hunters can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection

