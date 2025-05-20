SPRINGFIELD – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Conservation Police are urging people to wear life jackets anytime they're on the water and to only operate boats while sober.

National Safe Boating Week is May 17-23, the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, to raise awareness of boating safety.

“As the boating season approaches, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Law Enforcement, reminds all waterway enthusiasts that safety is a shared responsibility. Every boater plays a vital role in creating a secure and enjoyable environment on the water,” said Office of Law Enforcement Director Jed Whitchurch. “Understanding and adhering to boating regulations such as navigation rules, safety equipment requirements, designated no-wake zones, and staying informed about weather conditions are essential to ensuring positive experiences for all who enjoy the state's waterways

In 2024, there were 63 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters, resulting in 15 fatalities and 32 injuries, according to statistics compiled by the Illinois Conservation Police. Prior years’ statistics:

2023: 70 boating accidents with 12 fatalities and 37 injuries

2022: 52 boating accidents with 6 fatalities and 40 injuries

2021: 93 boating accidents with 16 fatalities and 28 injuries

(Annual boating accident statistics are compiled based on the federal fiscal year Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.)

Statistics show most boating accidents occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August. Conditions are usually clear with good visibility, light winds, and calm water. Most accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating safety instruction. They also usually involve open motorboats cruising in a careless or reckless manner, culminating in a collision with another boat.

IDNR offers free boating safety courses that provide a review of boating laws and regulations, as well as instruction on the safe and attentive operation of watercraft. The department encourages boaters of all ages to take a safety course. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, must pass a course and have a valid Boating Safety Certificate to operate a motorboat (with over 10 horsepower). State law also requires boating safety education for people ages 12 to 17 to operate a motorboat.

“Safety should be the first priority of those enjoying Illinois waterways this summer,” said Cody Gray, safety education program administrator for IDNR. “IDNR’s mandatory boating safety classes are free and offered most weekends during the summer at multiple locations across the state.”

Free safety courses are taught by volunteer instructors and are available throughout Illinois. Find a schedule of courses online. For a fee, online boating safety courses are also available.

Article continues after sponsor message

Avoid boating under the influence

As part of the Illinois Conservation Police boating safety enforcement effort, officers strictly enforce laws regarding operating under the influence (OUI) for boat operators.

Operating a boat under the influence is in some ways riskier than operating a motor vehicle under the influence. On waterways, there are no lane markers, boats have no seatbelts, and there is little protection for occupants should a collision occur.

In 2024, Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested 84 boaters for OUI, an 11% increase from 2023. Four of the 15 boating-related fatalities in Illinois in 2024 involved alcohol or drug impairment. Previous years’ OUI arrests:

2023: 72 boaters

2022: 81 boaters

2021: 65 boaters

State law requires life jackets on board. Wearing a life jacket is the most important action boaters and paddlers can take to ensure their safety and that of others on board.

Illinois law requires that personal floatation devices, or PFDs, be available for each person aboard a boat or other watercraft. The law also requires Illinois law requires everyone to wear a PFD while operating a personal watercraft or jet ski.

Under the Boat Registration and Safety Act, no person may operate any watercraft unless an approved and appropriately sized wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device is being properly worn at all times by each person under the age of 13 on the deck of a watercraft or in an open watercraft. However, this requirement shall not apply to people who are enclosed in a cabin or below the top deck on a watercraft, on an anchored watercraft that is a platform for swimming or diving, or aboard a charter “passenger for hire” watercraft with a licensed captain.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses wildlife, fisheries, and natural heritage; management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; mines and minerals; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; oil and gas; conservation police; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum.

More like this: