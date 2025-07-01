SPRINGFIELD – The public swimming pool at Dixon Springs State Park in Pope County will reopen Tuesday, July 1 under the operation of Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization based in southern Illinois.

The pool and concession will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Trained lifeguards will be on duty. Regular updates can be found on the pool’s Facebook group, which can be found by searching for “Dixon Springs State Park Pool & Concession.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which operates Dixon Springs, and Arrowleaf entered into an emergency contract to operate the pool this summer after the department twice put the opportunity out for bid but neither drew any interest.

“The Dixon Springs pool has long been a popular, local summer destination for Pope County residents and people from throughout the region. Getting it up and running for the season was a top priority for IDNR,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We’re thrilled that Arrowleaf was able to help us ensure the pool opens for the 2025 summer and look forward to this partnership. My family, too, has enjoyed this pool for years, and I know how important it is for families to have affordable, local recreational opportunities.”

Admission to the pool is $4 for children 5 and younger, $6 for youth ages 6 to 12, and $8 for swimmers 13 and older. Arrowleaf operates a small retail shop on site with sunscreen, goggles, sunglasses, arm floats, towels, swim diapers and baby wipes available for purchase. It also operates a concession stand with sandwiches, hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, candy, and more.

“This opportunity not only helps keep a beloved local destination open, but we’re also creating employment and training opportunities for area youth and individuals with disabilities through Arrowleaf’s workforce programs,” said Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This Dixon Springs pool has been a summer staple in southern Illinois for years, and its temporary closure left a real void. I applaud IDNR for making this a top priority for southern Illinois,” said State Senator Fowler of Harrisburg. “Seeing it open again, thanks to the teamwork between Arrowleaf and IDNR, is a great example of what can happen when people come together to invest in our communities. It’s great to see this partnership come in time for the Fourth of July weekend, allowing families to get back to making memories at Dixon Springs.”

IDNR has invested about $183,000 on the Dixon Springs pool during the past several years, including replacement of the pool slide; repairing the steel sand filter tanks; upgrading the chloring distribution system; and installation of a new pool cover, electrical supply boxes, flow meters, pressure gauges, and an aluminum fence between the pool and spectator area.

Dixon Springs State Park is on Illinois 146 near Golconda. In addition to swimming at the pool, the park offers camping, hiking, fishing and hunting.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: