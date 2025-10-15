SPRINGFIELD – Numerous Illinois state parks, state fish and wildlife areas, and other public lands will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2025 youth waterfowl hunts.

Federal sites that fall under the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ (IDNR) waterfowl administrative rule that will be open for the youth hunts also are listed below.

At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the youth hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the youth hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.

Per federal regulations, youth waterfowl hunters aged 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots, and mergansers if they are accompanied by an adult. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open season hunts if allowed at the site.

Youth hunters must have a valid hunting license, youth hunting license, or apprentice hunting license. Those youth with a hunting license may be supervised by an adult at least 18 years old, but youth hunting license and apprentice license holders must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old. Youth waterfowl hunters aged 16 and older must have a federal duck stamp. Youth waterfowl hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp. Additional information about hunting license requirements and regulations can be found in the 2025-2026 Digest of Illinois Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

Special youth hunts taking place through the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites are open only to youth hunters aged 10-17. These 2025 special hunts include:

Black Crown Marsh, Oct. 11-12

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Salt Creek and Disabled units, Oct. 18

Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area, Oct. 18

Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area, Oct. 18-19

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Duck Ranch Unit, Oct. 18-19

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Spring Lake Bottoms Unit, Nov. 9

Southern Illinois Youth Waterfowl Hunt – Union County and Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Dec. 28

All other youth hunts are open to those ages 17 and younger.

All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the youth hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or when they purchase online through IDNR at ExploremoreIL.com.

The lists of state and federal sites to be open during the youth waterfowl hunts in the North, Central, South Central, and South zones include the following locations:

2025 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 11-12, state and federal sites open

Chain O’ Lakes State Park

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area

Heidecke Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sinnissippi Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Mississippi River Pools (all located in North Zone)

William W. Powers State Recreation Area

2025 Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 18-19, state and federal sites open

Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area

Braidwood Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area

Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Freeman Mine

Henderson Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County)

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County) (Gabaret, Mosenthein, Chouteau Island units)

Kankakee River State Park

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sparland Unit

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area

Meredosia Lake

Mississippi River SFWA – All sites managed by Mississippi River SFWA

Mississippi River Pools (all located in Central Zone)

Momence Wetlands State Natural Area

Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Quincy Bay

Ray Norbut State Fish and Wildlife Area

Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area

Sangchris Lake State Park

Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Starved Rock State Park

Weinberg-King State Park, Spunky Bottoms Unit

Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area

2025 South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 8-9, state and federal sites open

Campbell Pond

Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

Mississippi River

Oakwood Bottoms

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

