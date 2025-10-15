IDNR Announces State And Federal Sites To Be Open For 2025 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Seasons
Horseshoe Lake State Park in Madison County among Illinois sites to open for youth waterfowl hunts in 2025.
SPRINGFIELD – Numerous Illinois state parks, state fish and wildlife areas, and other public lands will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2025 youth waterfowl hunts.
Federal sites that fall under the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ (IDNR) waterfowl administrative rule that will be open for the youth hunts also are listed below.
At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the youth hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the youth hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.
Per federal regulations, youth waterfowl hunters aged 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots, and mergansers if they are accompanied by an adult. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open season hunts if allowed at the site.
Youth hunters must have a valid hunting license, youth hunting license, or apprentice hunting license. Those youth with a hunting license may be supervised by an adult at least 18 years old, but youth hunting license and apprentice license holders must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old. Youth waterfowl hunters aged 16 and older must have a federal duck stamp. Youth waterfowl hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp. Additional information about hunting license requirements and regulations can be found in the 2025-2026 Digest of Illinois Hunting and Trapping Regulations.
Special youth hunts taking place through the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites are open only to youth hunters aged 10-17. These 2025 special hunts include:
- Black Crown Marsh, Oct. 11-12
- Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Salt Creek and Disabled units, Oct. 18
- Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area, Oct. 18
- Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area, Oct. 18-19
- Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Duck Ranch Unit, Oct. 18-19
- Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Spring Lake Bottoms Unit, Nov. 9
- Southern Illinois Youth Waterfowl Hunt – Union County and Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Dec. 28
All other youth hunts are open to those ages 17 and younger.
All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the youth hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or when they purchase online through IDNR at ExploremoreIL.com.
The lists of state and federal sites to be open during the youth waterfowl hunts in the North, Central, South Central, and South zones include the following locations:
2025 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 11-12, state and federal sites open
Chain O’ Lakes State Park
Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area
Heidecke Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sinnissippi Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Mississippi River Pools (all located in North Zone)
William W. Powers State Recreation Area
2025 Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 18-19, state and federal sites open
Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area
Braidwood Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area
Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Freeman Mine
Henderson Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County)
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County) (Gabaret, Mosenthein, Chouteau Island units)
Kankakee River State Park
Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area
Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sparland Unit
Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area
Meredosia Lake
Mississippi River SFWA – All sites managed by Mississippi River SFWA
Mississippi River Pools (all located in Central Zone)
Momence Wetlands State Natural Area
Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Quincy Bay
Ray Norbut State Fish and Wildlife Area
Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sangchris Lake State Park
Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area
Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Starved Rock State Park
Weinberg-King State Park, Spunky Bottoms Unit
Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area
2025 South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 8-9, state and federal sites open
Campbell Pond
Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area
Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Mississippi River
Oakwood Bottoms
About IDNR
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.
Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.
