SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are announcing changes to management responsibilities at the Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

About 2,600 acres at Eckert’s Woods and Speaker Lake sub-impoundments will be returned to the USACE for wildlife management efforts.

Prior to the management change, IDNR will take immediate action to remove the bridge at Eckert’s Woods. The primary access bridge to the area has failed due to frequent flood events, age, and natural deterioration. Demolition of the bridge is required to ensure public safety and avoid blocking the flow of the creek.

The primary goal of the management change is to better focus limited IDNR funds on areas protected by the existing levee and water control system in sub-impoundments 1 and 2, and to allow the Corps of Engineers to focus its efforts on the rehabilitation necessary to make these areas manageable again.

“IDNR and the Corps of Engineers have a shared goal of providing quality habitat for wildlife and migrating waterfowl while enhancing the user experience of all customer groups,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

The transfer of management rights will take place at the end of the current 2024-2025 waterfowl season. Current hunting and fishing regulations will remain in place to ensure there is little disruption to the outdoor activities.

A map of the affected areas is below. Questions about the change can be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Carlyle Lake Office at 618-594-2484 or the IDNR site office at 618-425-3533.

