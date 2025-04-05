EAST ST. LOUIS/WOOD RIVER – Because of the threat of flooding in the Metro East over the next week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is adjusting its trout stocking plan to ensure a successful opening weekend of the spring trout season.

Frank Holten State Park’s Main Lake will not be stocked with trout as originally planned because of the possible loss of fish to the Mississippi River should flooding occur at the park.

Instead, IDNR will stock trout at the following nearby locations:

Jones Lake, 2500 Argonne Drive, East St. Louis

Willow Lake, 8900 New Athens Darmstadt Road, New Athens

Belk Park Pond, 880 Belk Park Road, Wood River

The 2025 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 5 at various ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.

IDNR stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout season, which begins in October.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program receives funding support from those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased by using a credit card online.

Visit ifishillinois.org for more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities.

