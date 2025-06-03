SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting applications for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds and the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant programs July 1 through Aug. 1, 2025.

The pheasant habitat and wildlife habitat programs enhance the natural environment for pheasant and wildlife through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities for conservation. Funding for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds and the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

Applicants must register and be current in the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act portal. Applications must be submitted online. For additional information, email susan.duke@illinois.gov.

View additional state funding opportunities by visiting the Illinois Catalog of Financial Assistance online.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

