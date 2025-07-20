CHICAGO - Today, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Illinois will continue to provide mental health support services for LGBTQIA+ youth, after the federal government ended funding last month for specific support on the 988 Lifeline.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to end these specialized services is a cruel reversal of proven practices,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Unequivocally, in Illinois, we stand side by side with each member of the LGBTQIA+ community, including transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming youth. If you need help and you call 988, you’ll be met with the compassion, competence and respect.”

After its launch in 2022, the 988 Lifeline developed a subnetwork of crisis counselors trained to work with LGBTQ+ youth and adults under 25 who are disproportionately at risk for suicide and other mental health struggles. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 14, and the third leading cause of death among 15- to 24-year-olds. LGBTQIA+ young people are also more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers. Each month in Illinois, the LGBTQIA+ youth subnetwork of the 988 Lifeline supports more than 1,600 calls and 600 chats or texts.

In Illinois, 988 contact centers are funded by IDHS. Upon receiving word that the Trump administration was shutting down this subnetwork, IDHS worked to ensure that the 988 Lifeline could continue to provide the LGBTQIA+ community free, confidential, and culturally competent care. Additionally, IDHS is now working to expand crisis counselor training that is specific to supporting LGBTQIA+ youth and is continuing to advertise the 988 Lifeline by using LGBTQIA+ affirming messages and imagery, as well as compiling relevant resources with Illinois call centers to ensure they are providing culturally competent referrals.

“As part of the LGBTQIA+ community, I remember growing up how important it was just to know someone out there got it,” said Dulce M. Quintero, IDHS Secretary. “988 is a way to connect, especially in moments when things feel heavy. In Illinois, we’re focused on keeping those connections strong, and making sure people know they’re not navigating this alone. Whatever is happening at the national level, our commitment here is to keep building with love, trust, and community.”

“988 is the result of practitioners and people with lived expertise coming together and working on a framework built on best practices to most help those in need of immediate help when handling a mental-health crisis,” said Dr. David Albert, Director of the IDHS Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery. “We are actively reviewing how state resources can be utilized to support additional outreach and training efforts to bolster the system and save and support as many lives as possible.”

In Illinois, PATH serves as one of Illinois’ 988 contact centers, handling chat, text, and phone calls from individuals facing mental and behavioral health challenges, as well as their loved ones, in multiple areas of the state.

“The loss of dedicated 988 support for LGBTQIA+ individuals is not just a policy change. It is the loss of a life-saving connection. For many, speaking to someone who shared their identity was the difference between staying silent and reaching out. This is a matter of life and death,” said Dr. Adam Carter, CEO of PATH. “At PATH, we remain steadfast in our commitment to every caller. Our helpline specialists, including those of us with lived experience in the LGBTQIA+ community, are prepared to offer care rooted in understanding and respect. To those feeling the weight of this loss, we see you, and we are still here.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Illinois is available 24/7 in either English or Spanish by calling or texting 988. The 988 Lifeline does not require callers or texters to share any identifying information. Information that is shared is not stored.

