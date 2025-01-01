CHICAGO – Illinoisans seeking to file a charge of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation will soon have more time to file with the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) after the date of the incident, in most cases. Effective January 1, 2025, a new law expands the statute of limitations on non-housing cases from 300 days to 2 years.

“Here in Illinois, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone has a chance to seek justice when facing discrimination, harassment, or retaliation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By extending the deadline to file a charge, we’re empowering individuals with more time to take action and make their voices heard.”



“This legislative change is about giving survivors the time and support they need to come forward,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We recognize that healing is not linear, and extending the statute of limitations reflects our commitment to empowering those seeking accountability and ensuring their voices are heard.”

Public Act 103-0973 extends the deadline for filing a charge of discrimination in the contexts of employment, financial credit, and public services and accommodations, including educational institutions. For housing cases, the time remains unchanged, one year to file a charge with IDHR or 2 years to file a complaint in circuit court.

The extended statute of limitations will ensure that people who have experienced discrimination and have run into barriers to prompt filing can still seek an investigation of the incident. Barriers to prompt filing include not realizing the incident was a civil rights violation, needing time to recover from a traumatic incident, or needing time to engage in settlement negotiations prior to formally filing a charge.

“Illinois has one of the strongest sets of civil rights protections of any state” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “By extending the deadline to file from 300 days to 2 years, Illinois joins 11 other states that have provided a greater opportunity to seek the protections and redress afforded by the Human Rights Act.”

For questions regarding the Illinois Human Rights Act or IDHR’s rule and regulations, call (312) 814-6262 or complete the Contact IDHR online form.

About the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR)

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in connection with employment opportunities, housing and real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public services and public accommodations, including educational institutions. Any Illinoisan who believes they have been a victim of discrimination can file a complaint with IDHR within 2 years of the date of the incident (effective Jan. 1, 2025) or within one year of a housing violation. To file a complaint with IDHR, call (877) 236-7703 or 7-1-1 for *TTY users or visit dhr.illinois.gov/filing-a-charge. For questions regarding the Illinois Human Rights Act or IDHR’s rule and regulations, call (312) 814-6262.

