CHICAGO – As a part of ongoing efforts to speed up licensure processing times, applicants seeking to apply for their Permanent Employee Registration Card (PERC) to work in the security field or Pharmacy Technician license must now submit and pay for their initial application online via the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s (IDFPR) online initial application portal. The new online portal enables applicants to enter all required information electronically, including attachment of supplemental electronic documents. Once submitted, an applicant may monitor their application’s status as it moves through IDFPR’s review process.

“Migrating our initial application process to an online format allows for a mutually beneficial arrangement that affords the added convenience and accuracy of online forms, while providing an added layer of transparency and security,” said Bryan A. Schneider, IDFPR Secretary. “By transitioning away from the paper application, we are able to streamline tasks that, ultimately, allow us to better serve our applicants and licensees with a modernized regulatory experience.”

“The online application is one more step for our industry to go paperless,” said David Pack, President of Titan Security. “With a faster turnaround and the ability to track the PERC application, this is a great improvement for the profession.”

PERC and Pharmacy Technician licenses represent some of the largest volume of IDFPR licenses, with a combined 106,000 licensees. IDFPR’s Division of Professional Regulation currently licenses over 1.1 million professionals in more than 200 license categories throughout the State of Illinois.

“The transition to online applications for our PERC and Pharmacy Technician applicants represents the first of a larger, Department-wide initiative to digitalize our application processes,” said Cab Morris, IDFPR Online Licensing project lead. “As we move forward, we will expand these offerings to additional professions licensed by IDFPR with the goal of offering a modern, superior customer experience.”

Individuals seeking to apply for their PERC or Pharmacy Technician license may do so by visiting IDFPR’s online initial application portal at: https://ilesonline.idfpr.illinois.gov/DFPR/Default.aspx.

