CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 18 more professions are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2.2, with all of Phase 2 set for completion in the coming weeks. The Department will announce when each part of Phase 2 is completed, including which professions are added to CORE.

Phase 2 focuses on adding license types to CORE that are currently exclusively available as paper applications and not through IDFPR’s legacy online licensing system, which will eliminate the need of paper applications altogether (which require longer processing times to review all submitted materials). Individuals seeking their first license and whose professions are now available on CORE should utilize IDFPR’s new licensing system to apply for licensure. The additional license types launched on CORE today are:

Acupuncture Continuing Education Sponsor

Environmental Health Practitioner in Training

Associate Marriage and Family Therapist

Fingerprint Vendor

Cemetery Continuing Education Sponsor

Firearm Instructor

Cemetery Customer Service Employee

Funeral Director and Embalmer Continuing Education Sponsor

Cemetery Manager

Genetic Counselor

Certified Euthanasia Technician

Marriage and Family Therapist

Certified Professional Midwife Continuing Education Sponsor

Nursing Home Administrator

Certified Veterinary Technician

Perfusionist

Detection of Deception Trainee

Speech-Language Pathology/Audiology Continuing Education Sponsor

To date, 46 initial professional license applications are now available on CORE. All application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) – along with additional license types – will be added to CORE during the following phases:

Phase 1

Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists.

Phase 1.1

Four additional license types added to CORE.

Phase 2

Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions

with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only.

  • Phase 2.2 was completed on June 26, 2025.

Phase 3

Full regulatory transition for DPR (which includes ALL application types,

enforcement integration, and data migration of legacy licenses).

Phase 4

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate.

Phase 5

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking.

Phase 6

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.

