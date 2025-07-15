CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 24 more professions are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2.3, with the final part of Phase 2 set for completion this summer. The Department will announce when Phase 2 is completed, including which professions are added to CORE.

Phase 2 focuses on adding license types to CORE that are currently exclusively available as paper applications and not through IDFPR’s legacy online licensing system, which will eliminate the need of paper applications altogether (which require longer processing times to review all submitted materials). Individuals seeking their first license and whose professions are now available on CORE should utilize IDFPR’s new licensing system to apply for licensure. The additional license types launched on CORE today are:

Barber School Interior Designer Canine Instructor Landscape Architect Cemetery Authority Nail Technician School Cemetery Exempt Nonresident Mail-Order Ophthalmic Provider Cemetery Partially Exempt Nurse Continuing Education Sponsor Continuing Medical Education Sponsor Occupational Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor Cosmetology School Orthotist Cosmetology School (Public) Pedorthist Electrologist Physical Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor Environmental Health Practitioner Continuing Education Sponsor Podiatry Continuing Education Sponsor Esthetician School Prosthetist Hair Braiding School Public Accountant Continuing Education Sponsor

To date, 70 initial professional license applications are now available on CORE. All application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) – along with additional license types – will be added to CORE during the following phases:

Phase 1 Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists. This phase was completed on October 30, 2024. Phase 1.1 Four additional license types added to CORE. This phase was completed on January 21, 2025. Phase 2 Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only. Phase 2.1 was completed on June 10, 2025. Phase 2.2 was completed on June 27, 2025. Phase 2.3 was completed on July 15, 2025. Phase 3 Full regulatory transition for DPR (which includes ALL application types, enforcement integration, and data migration of legacy licenses). Phase 4 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate. Phase 5 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking. Phase 6 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.

Full implementation of CORE is scheduled for August 2026. IDFPR will continue to update the public on significant updates throughout CORE’s implementation, along with improvements to its current licensing processes. More information can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/.

