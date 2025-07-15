CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 24 more professions are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2.3, with the final part of Phase 2 set for completion this summer. The Department will announce when Phase 2 is completed, including which professions are added to CORE.

Phase 2 focuses on adding license types to CORE that are currently exclusively available as paper applications and not through IDFPR’s legacy online licensing system, which will eliminate the need of paper applications altogether (which require longer processing times to review all submitted materials). Individuals seeking their first license and whose professions are now available on CORE should utilize IDFPR’s new licensing system to apply for licensure. The additional license types launched on CORE today are:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Barber School

Interior Designer

Canine Instructor

Landscape Architect

Cemetery Authority

Nail Technician School

Cemetery Exempt

Nonresident Mail-Order Ophthalmic Provider

Cemetery Partially Exempt

Nurse Continuing Education Sponsor

Continuing Medical Education Sponsor

Occupational Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor

Cosmetology School

Orthotist

Cosmetology School (Public)

Pedorthist

Electrologist

Physical Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor

Environmental Health Practitioner Continuing Education Sponsor

Article continues after sponsor message

Podiatry Continuing Education Sponsor

Esthetician School

Prosthetist

Hair Braiding School

Public Accountant Continuing Education Sponsor

To date, 70 initial professional license applications are now available on CORE. All application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) – along with additional license types – will be added to CORE during the following phases:

Phase 1

Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists.

Phase 1.1

Four additional license types added to CORE.

Phase 2

Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only.

  • Phase 2.3 was completed on July 15, 2025.

Phase 3

Full regulatory transition for DPR (which includes ALL application types, enforcement integration, and data migration of legacy licenses).

Phase 4

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate.

Phase 5

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking.

Phase 6

Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.

Full implementation of CORE is scheduled for August 2026. IDFPR will continue to update the public on significant updates throughout CORE’s implementation, along with improvements to its current licensing processes. More information can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/.

More like this:

IDFPR Launches Another 18 License Types on New Licensing System
Jun 27, 2025
IDFPR Launches 21 Additional License Types on New Licensing System
Jun 10, 2025
IDFPR Announces Additional License Types on New Online Licensing System
Jan 21, 2025
Grafton Seeks IDOT Grants for Main Street Sidewalk and Ferry Upgrades
Jun 29, 2025
Regional Superintendent Annouces Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Recipients For 2025
Yesterday

 