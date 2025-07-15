IDFPR Launches 24 Additional License Types to New Licensing System
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 24 more professions are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2.3, with the final part of Phase 2 set for completion this summer. The Department will announce when Phase 2 is completed, including which professions are added to CORE.
Phase 2 focuses on adding license types to CORE that are currently exclusively available as paper applications and not through IDFPR’s legacy online licensing system, which will eliminate the need of paper applications altogether (which require longer processing times to review all submitted materials). Individuals seeking their first license and whose professions are now available on CORE should utilize IDFPR’s new licensing system to apply for licensure. The additional license types launched on CORE today are:
Barber School
Interior Designer
Canine Instructor
Landscape Architect
Cemetery Authority
Nail Technician School
Cemetery Exempt
Nonresident Mail-Order Ophthalmic Provider
Cemetery Partially Exempt
Nurse Continuing Education Sponsor
Continuing Medical Education Sponsor
Occupational Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor
Cosmetology School
Orthotist
Cosmetology School (Public)
Pedorthist
Electrologist
Physical Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor
Environmental Health Practitioner Continuing Education Sponsor
Podiatry Continuing Education Sponsor
Esthetician School
Prosthetist
Hair Braiding School
Public Accountant Continuing Education Sponsor
To date, 70 initial professional license applications are now available on CORE. All application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) – along with additional license types – will be added to CORE during the following phases:
Phase 1
Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists.
Phase 1.1
Four additional license types added to CORE.
Phase 2
Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only.
Phase 3
Full regulatory transition for DPR (which includes ALL application types, enforcement integration, and data migration of legacy licenses).
Phase 4
Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate.
Phase 5
Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking.
Phase 6
Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.
Full implementation of CORE is scheduled for August 2026. IDFPR will continue to update the public on significant updates throughout CORE’s implementation, along with improvements to its current licensing processes. More information can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/.
