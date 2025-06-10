CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 21 additional professions are now available for licensure via the Department's new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2.1, with additional parts of Phase 2 set for completion in the coming weeks. The Department will announce when each part of Phase 2 is completed, including which professions are added to CORE.

“The expansion of CORE means increased accessibility for applicants, ensuring more qualified professionals can obtain their licenses in a timely and efficient manner,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “We are now one step closer to making CORE available for all license types, ultimately benefiting both consumers and professionals alike across Illinois.”

Phase 2 focuses on adding license types to CORE that are currently exclusively available as paper applications and not through IDFPR’s legacy online licensing system. Adding these license types to CORE will eliminate the need for those paper applications, leading to a more efficient review of licensure applications. The additional license types launched on CORE today are:

Acupuncturist

Athletic Trainer

Audiologist

Barber/Cosmetology/Esthetician/Nail Technician

Domestic Violence Continuing Education Sponsor

Detection of Deception Examiner

Dietitian Nutritionist

Funeral Director and Embalmer

Massage Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor

Naprapath

Private Alarm Contractor

Private Detective

Private Security Contractor

Respiratory Care Practitioner

Speech-Language Pathologist

Speech-Language Pathology Assistant

Surveyor Intern

Temporary Dental Training License

Temporary Permit for Visiting Dentist for Free Dental Care

Temporary Nursing Home Administrator License

Temporary Podiatric Physician

Temporary Speech-Language Pathologist

To date, 28 initial professional license applications are now available on CORE. All application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) – along with additional license types – will be added to CORE during the following phases:

Phase 1: Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists. This phase was completed on October 30, 2024.

Phase 1.1: Four additional license types added to CORE.

This phase was completed on January 21, 2025.

Phase 2: Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only. Phase 2.1 was completed on June 10, 2025.

Phase 3: Full regulatory transition for DPR (which includes ALL application types, enforcement integration, and data migration of legacy licenses).

Phase 4: Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate.

Phase 5: Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking.

Phase 6: Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.

Full implementation of CORE is scheduled for August 2026. IDFPR will continue to update the public on significant updates throughout CORE’s implementation, along with improvements to its current licensing processes. More information can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/.

