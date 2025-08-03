CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that 25 more license types are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Today’s announcement marks the successful completion of CORE’s Phase 2, during which IDFPR added 88 license types to CORE. The license types added today are:

Athletic Trainer Continuing Education Sponsor Optometry Continuing Education Sponsor Barber/Cosmetologist/Esthetician/Nail Technician Continuing Education Sponsor Prescribing Psychologist Clinical Rotations Program Canine Handler Training Course Professional Counselor Continuing Education Sponsor Dental/Dental Hygienist Continuing Education Sponsor Psychologist Continuing Education Sponsor Dietitian/Nutrition Counselor Continuing Education Sponsor Respiratory Care Practitioner Continuing Education Sponsor Environmental Health Practitioner Sex Offender [Treatment] Evaluator Firearm Training Course Sex Offender [Treatment] Provider Geologist Associate Sex Offender [Treatment] Provider Hair Braider Social Work Continuing Education Sponsor Hair Braiding Teacher Surgical Assistant Marriage And Family Therapy Continuing Education Sponsor Surgical Technologist Naprapathy Continuing Education Sponsor Temporary Genetic Counselor Nursing Home Administrator Continuing Education Sponsor

"Today, we celebrate the completion of CORE’s Phase 2, and we remain dedicated to building a more efficient and accessible regulatory environment for professionals seeking to work in Illinois,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “By embracing technology, we are empowering our workforce, enhancing public safety, and ensuring everyone can thrive in Illinois.”

In total, 95 license types are now available on CORE for professionals to apply for their first professional license in Illinois. Phase 2 focused on adding license types to CORE that were only available as paper applications, which required a longer processing review time. Individuals seeking their first license and whose license types are now available on CORE should utilize IDFPR’s new licensing system to apply for licensure. IDFPR will add all other license types and all other application methods (including renewals, reinstatements, and restorations) to CORE across four additional phases, with full implementation set for August 2026. The remaining phases are:

The Illinois Association of Cosmetology Schools (IACS) is pleased to see cosmetology and esthetics licenses added to the CORE system. This important step will make it much easier for students, educators, and professionals to renew and manage their licenses online,” said Karin Zosel, Executive Director of IACS. “We appreciate the Department’s collaboration and commitment to simplifying the licensing process and supporting the beauty industry across Illinois.”

“The Illinois Society of Acupuncturists proudly supports the continued rollout of the CORE licensing system. IDFPR’s forward-thinking approach has streamlined licensure approval, making the process more efficient, professional-friendly, and easy to navigate,” said Dr. Victoria Sous, Co-President of the Illinois Society of Acupuncturists. “We truly appreciate the ease of use of the new system and commend the Department’s openness to feedback and dedication to implementing effective solutions. Their strong commitment to collaboration and innovation is driving meaningful progress in professional licensure.”

“The Illinois Funeral Directors Association is excited to see the Funeral Director & Embalmer license added to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s new licensing platform,” said Ashli Turner, Executive Director of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association. “This important advancement represents a significant step forward in streamlining and modernizing the licensure process for funeral service professionals across Illinois. We appreciate IDFPR’s commitment to working with the Association, and we remain dedicated to supporting our members through this transition.”

“The members of the Illinois Academy of Audiology are pleased that the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has extended its CORE online license application process to include the licensure of audiologists,” said Lauren Kelly, Au.D., President of the Illinois Academy of Audiology. “The Academy values its relationship with the leadership of the Department and looks forward to continued collaboration to promote and ensure consumer protection.”



