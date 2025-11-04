CHICAGO – November is National Veterans & Military Families Month, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) is highlighting the licensing resources available to active service members, their spouses, and veterans whose active-duty service concluded within the past two years. These tools ensure these brave individuals can obtain the professional licensure needed to work in their chosen field as soon as possible in Illinois.

“As we observe National Veterans & Military Families Month, we honor the immense sacrifices made by service members and their families,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “It is our duty to facilitate their journey and empower these dedicated individuals, and IDFPR remains committed to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure they can seamlessly transition into their professional careers in Illinois.”

IDFPR employs a Military Liaison who works with applicants and their military installation’s Military and Family Support Center throughout the licensing process, answering questions about licensure for active service members, their spouses, and veterans whose active duty ended within the previous two years. IDFPR’s Military Liaison has tripled the number of eligible applicants assisted over the years, increasing from 390 applicants during the program’s first year in 2020 to 1,179 applicants assisted in 2024. In accordance with State law, IDFPR reviews qualifying licensure applications within 30 days of receiving all necessary documents and fees. More information about licensing assistance available to service members and their spouses – including how to contact IDFPR’s Military Liaison - can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/military.html.

Additionally, IDFPR features a military portability process that permits active service members and their spouses to apply for professional licensure with reduced requirements. Eligible applicants must have active-duty orders to be stationed in Illinois, an active professional license from another state, and have lawfully worked within the last two years in that profession. Licenses issued through this method will only be valid while the service member is on active duty, stationed in Illinois, and through the date of expiration on the license received. Renewal of a military portability license is only allowed if the service member remains on active duty and stationed in Illinois. More information about this process can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/military/military-portability.html.

About IDFPR: The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) serves as the State of Illinois’ head regulatory agency that ensures professional licensees meet the legislative and regulatory requirements enacted to protect Illinois’ consumers. Currently, IDFPR licenses more than 1.2 million professionals across 120 industries. More about IDFPR’s recent accomplishments can be found on the Department’s new Hub webpage.