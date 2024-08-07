CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”) announced today, in addition to modernizing outdated processes, it has reached an agreement to secure a new professional licensing system for individuals whose careers require a license to work in Illinois. Through an approximately $9 million investment over the next three years by the Pritzker Administration and the General Assembly, IDFPR will partner with NIC Licensing Solutions, LLC, an industry leading digital government service provider, to implement the new online system.

“This new system will elevate the State of Illinois as a national leader in professional licensing by providing state of the art technology for professionals looking to make a career in the Land of Lincoln,” said IDFPR SecretaryMario Treto, Jr. “Governor Pritzker and lawmakers provided invaluable support in ensuring we can move forward with this upgrade, and I thank them for their leadership and guidance as we continue our work to provide quality financial and professional regulation, licensure, and enforcement.”

“Anyone who wants to earn a living in Illinois deserves the best resources possible to obtain the licensure needed to make that happen,” said Acting Director of Professional Regulation Camile Lindsay. “I’m excited for this new system to build on the successes we’ve achieved in making our processes more efficient for those who submit – and review – applications.”

With a focus on increased government transparency, the new licensing system will feature a user-friendly interface with improved communications and creates a streamlined review of license applications and fees. Prospective licensees will be notified electronically when applications are received, reviewed, and licenses are issued by the Department. IDFPR will immediately begin implementation of the new solution and all Departmental licensees will be transitioned to the new licensing system in six phases, ensuring every application and fee payment will be available online.

“With health care workers coming to Illinois in record numbers, this long overdue modernization is a critical first step to ensure our state is fully equipped to meet our licensing demands with up-to-date and streamlined services,” said Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “Today’s announcement represents both a turning point in that effort, as well as a landmark investment in the long-term future of our workforce and consumers. I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Pritzker, IDFPR, and the General Assembly to bring the new system online as quickly as possible. Recognizing that this is just one necessary component, I remain committed to working closely and collaboratively with stakeholders to reach our shared goal of establishing Illinois as a national model for timely, effective, and efficient services.”

"In partnership with IDFPR, we have made great progress to improve the process for obtaining professional licenses," said Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs). "Illinois has been committed to streamlining the licensure process, and this upgrade exemplifies the work we have done."