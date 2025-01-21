CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today that four additional professions are now available for licensure via the Department’s new online licensing system, CORE (the Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment). Introduced by IDFPR on October 30, 2024, the Department will transition all licensing procedures to CORE in a phased implementation process over the next two years. The four license types are:

Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA)

Licensed Assistant Behavior Analyst (LABA)

Behavior Analyst Continuing Education Sponsor

Licensed Certified Professional Midwife

“Today’s announcement is yet another significant milestone achieved by the Pritzker Administration in the IDFPR success story,” said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “My team will continue its hard work in ensuring all professions and services are successfully transitioned to CORE, which will help more professionals work in Illinois and provide their services to people across the state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to CORE’s implementation, IDFPR also rebuilt and improved existing antiquated licensing processes in 2024. This successful revamp led to a record number of professionals (120,933) receiving their licenses in the past year. This represents an increase of almost 14% from the previous record of 106,196 issued in 2023. Licensing improvements made by IDFPR in the past year include streamlining its application review process, launching a pilot program for applicants in select professions to submit online payments for paper applications, and sending deficiency notices to online applicants after learning its current online licensing system was not doing that.

“The previous year proved to be the most successful year ever for professional licensing in Illinois, and we’re just getting started,” said Acting Director of Professional Regulation Camile Lindsay. “As we make additional improvements, we look forward to welcoming even more licensed professionals to Illinois and further strengthening our great state’s economy.”

IDFPR will announce when additional professions are added to CORE, along with further improvements to its licensing processes. More information can be found on IDFPR’s website: https://idfpr.illinois.gov/.

More like this: