Identity theft presentation by Regions Bank rep provides needed tips for public Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Some interesting facts came out about identity fraud in a presentation by Jacklyn Begheri, Regions Bank Midwest Regional coordinator, in conjunction with Lt. Wayne White and the Glen Carbon Police Department recently.



Begheri said she works closely with Glen Carbon and Edwardsville Police, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department on identity theft events to educate the public.



Begheri went through multiple things for people to avoid identity theft.



She started with how to protect a person’s personal information. Never provide information to an unsolicited phone call, fax, letter or e-mail, she said. She said be mindful of those who may be shoulder surfing while you are at an A TM or otherwise banking. She recommended people avoid putting up the flag on a mailbox to indicate mail is waiting.



She said direct deposit prevents someone from receiving a check by mail that they could forge a signature and cash. She encouraged residents to keep a close watch on bank account statements and credit card bills.



“Monitor statements each month and contact your financial institution immediately if there is a discrepancy in your records or you notice something suspicious,” she told the group. “While federal and state laws may limit your losses, if you are a victim of fraud or theft, to fully protect yourself you need to report the problem in a timely manner.”



She discussed the internet and said never provide bank account or other personal information in response to an unsolicited e-mail or when visiting a website that does not explain how personal information will be protected. If you believe the e-mail is sent to obtain identity information, consider telling the Federal Trade Commission. If you open and respond to a phony e-mail, contact your financial institution immediately.



Tax returns and health insurance information are two other areas that need to be protected, Begheri said.



From Sept. 30, 2015, to April 2016, the U.S. accused China of having thousands of government workers having jobs of hacking into U.S. systems, a real threat, she said.



Begheri said there are so many updates through the banks and other ways financially and Regions wants to make people have the tools and resources to make the right decisions. The Regions Bank financial rep also mentioned counterfeit bills are circulating more frequently in the area and urged those with businesses to be on the lookout.



Lt. White said it is extremely important to educate the public to prevent them from being victimized financially in a fraudulent way.



“The biggest scam right now is people get an e-mail saying they have won a prize,” he said. “If someone provides just a little personal information, the next thing we know they are being victimized.



"The biggest scam right now is people get an e-mail saying they have won a prize," he said. "If someone provides just a little personal information, the next thing we know they are being victimized.

"We tell everybody, if there is something you are unsure of, give law enforcement a call. Anything too good to be true isn't true. We are thankful Regions Bank reached out to us for this seminar."