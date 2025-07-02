Identity Of Caseyville Woman Who Died In Fatal Crash Is Confirmed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Thania Vasquez, 28, of Caseyville, died in a crash on Interstate 44 early Sunday morning, June 29, 2025, the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
The accident occurred at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, near Mraz Lane on westbound Interstate 44. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Vasquez was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry and had been involved in an earlier crash that left her vehicle stopped and blocking a lane. A 2021 Ford Explorer then collided with Vasquez’s car.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released additional details about the crash.
