ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Thania Vasquez, 28, of Caseyville, died in a crash on Interstate 44 early Sunday morning, June 29, 2025, the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The accident occurred at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, near Mraz Lane on westbound Interstate 44. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Vasquez was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry and had been involved in an earlier crash that left her vehicle stopped and blocking a lane. A 2021 Ford Explorer then collided with Vasquez’s car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released additional details about the crash.

