GRANITE CITY - The identities for the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic fire in the 2400 block of 23rd Street in Granite City on Thursday afternoon were as follows:

Kimberly A. Wyatt

46 years of age

2437 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

Joseph W. Calame Sr.

45 years of age

2437 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

Kyle M. Francis

35 years of age

2437 East 23rd Street

Granite City, IL 62040

On Dec. 16, 2021, the Granite City Police Department responded to 2437 E. 23rd Street for a report of a structure fire at an apartment building. Fire personnel from the Granite City Fire Department, the Madison Fire Department, the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department and the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control.

Once the fire was under control a search of the building was conducted and three individuals were located still inside the building and were deceased.

"The Madison County Coroner’s office was summoned to the scene by investigators and is still working to determine the cause of death," Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said. "The State of Illinois Fire Marshal’s office is also assisting the City of Granite City Police and Fire personnel to determine the cause of the fire. As a result, no further details regarding this investigation will be released at this time.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of Ms. Wyatt, Mr. Calame, and Mr. Francis for their loss. The community of Granite City mourns alongside these families and are devastated by this tragedy."

