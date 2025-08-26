SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. - Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow visited the Shawneetown Fire Department on Friday, August 22, to present checks totaling $350,000 each to Shawneetown and Carrier Mills Fire Departments and $300,000 to the Equality Fire Department through OSFM’s Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant Program.

Shawneetown Fire Chief Terry Golden Video: https://youtu.be/OkgN4MlvKcg

Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty Video: https://youtu.be/u1qxKSyRHbI

Equality Fire Chief Cole Baker Video: https://youtu.be/NXTshFnZLzw

The OSFM awarded $5 million dollars to 17 grantees across the state. This funding will allow fire departments or fire protection districts to repair, upgrade, or construct new fire houses.

A full list of recipients and be viewed here: https://sfm.illinois.gov/currentfocus/2025-fire-station-construction-and-rehabilitation-grant-award-an.html

The Village of Carrier Mills showcased its new fire engine, purchased with funding from OSFM’s Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program. The department received the loan in late 2023, making the purchase of the new engine possible.

Mayor Tracy Felty Quote can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tT9U408LeZY

The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP) are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not otherwise be able to afford. Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans must be repaid within 20 years.

The Shawneetown Fire Department was also awarded funding through the most recent Small Equipment Grant program, announced in March of this year. The department received $26,000 to purchase SCBA’s and firefighting hand tools.

Quote from the Fire Chief Terry Golden can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/WYYb05OTW-4

Around $1.5 Million in Funding through OSFM’s Grant and Loan Programs have been awarded to the Shawneetown, Carrier Mills and Equality Fire Departments Since 2023!

“This inaugural year of the Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant Program reflects OSFM’s ongoing commitment to helping the Illinois Fire Service identify and secure funding for critical resources that might otherwise be out of reach,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele L. Pankow. “I want to thank my predecessors for their hard work and dedication in securing this funding, which now allows departments to construct or rebuild stations—ultimately keeping both their firefighters and communities safer. Seeing these grants and loans in action, especially in rural, small-town fire departments, makes me proud that our agency can support the men and women who serve purely out of passion for their communities. To every firefighter who answers that call—thank you for your commitment.”

To learn more about OSFM’s grant and loan programs visit our website at https://sfm.illinois.gov/iam/firedepartment/grants-and-loans.html.

