Gov. Bruce Rauner gave the General Assembly, and particularly Democratic leaders, a clear ultimatum during his budget speech last week…

They could either work with him on economic and government reforms or give the governor authority to cut spending.

If history is any indication, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, will pick a third door – do nothing…

Of course, as soon as Rauner finished speaking Madigan began criticizing. He said that lawmakers would not bend on Rauner’s attempt to limit collective bargaining. But how about Rauner’s proposals to change the way the state draws its political maps, workers’ compensation and term limits? Is there a compromise on those issues that could lead to a budget solution? We may never know because those issues are seen as a threat to Madigan’s power and to trial lawyers. Cullerton said Rauner's proposal wasn't legitimate because it didn't include enough detail.

If Madigan and Cullerton won’t work with the governor on a new spending plan, they should let the governor made the hard choices on the budget. Let his office decide where to cut, and where to spend, to put the state on a firmer financial footing. Remove the “auto-spending,’’ that will have the state end this year $5 billion in the red. Rauner has said he would put everything on the table, except for early childhood education and general state aid to schools.

The budget impasse has drug on for eight months, with no end in sight. Madigan and Cullerton need to make a choice. Doing nothing is harming the state.

