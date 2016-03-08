Urges House Democrats to return to Springfield to solve higher education funding crisis

The following is an excerpt from the State Journal-Register:

Gov. Bruce Rauner Tuesday blasted the Illinois House for taking a month off from being in session in Springfield rather that working on the state’s problems.

“That’s outrageous. That’s a dereliction of duty,” Rauner said at a Statehouse news conference.

Rauner said the crises facing schools, human services and other programs caught up in the budget impasse demands that the House be in session to resolve the issues. However, Rauner stopped short of saying he would call the House back into session on his own if House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, doesn’t bring them back. He said other governors have tried that in the past with no success.

“It’s not worked in the past,” Rauner said. “The pressure comes from the people, not me.”

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Speaker Madigan right now is not doing his job,” Rauner said at a news conference. “He’s not here in town.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is the time for the regular session. This is not the time for vacations.”

House Democrats resume their session April 4. The Illinois Senate was meeting Tuesday.

“A month? A month? That’s wrong,” Rauner said of the House schedule.

From the Associated Press:

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is admonishing House Speaker Michael Madigan, saying it's "outrageous" that the Democrat isn't calling lawmakers back to work until April 4 while Illinois continues without a spending plan…

Rauner on Tuesday repeatedly characterized the House's leave as a vacation…

While the House is off, the Senate is in session for three days this week.

Last week, Rauner accused Madigan of playing political games ahead of the March 15 primaries.

More like this: