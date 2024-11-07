SPRINGFIELD — This week, Nikki Budzinski secured a decisive victory in the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. With more than 95 percent of votes reported, Budzinski defeated her opponent 57.6 percent to 42.4 percent — a 15.2 percent margin. Budzinski was elected to Congress by a 13.2 percent margin in 2022.

Budzinski flipped Macon County and won a higher share of the vote in all seven of the counties she represents in the 13th District. A breakdown of her county-level gains over her 2022 results can be found below:

Macon County: Budzinski gained 8.04% of the vote

Sangamon County: Budzinski gained 4.8% of the vote

Piatt County: Budzinski gained 2.58% of the vote

Champaign County: Budzinski gained 2.4% of the vote

Macoupin County: Budzinski gained 1.1% of the vote

St. Clair County: Budzinski gained 0.76% of the vote

Madison County: Budzinski gained 0.64% of the vote

“Two years ago, voters in Central and Southern Illinois placed their faith in me to go to Congress and work across the aisle to get things done for our communities. I’m so honored that my constituents have seen my record of results and given me the opportunity to keep fighting for them. I’ll continue to cut through the political noise and nonsense to support working families, lower costs and secure our southern border. And I’ll push back on any efforts to undermine our democracy or restrict the fundamental rights and freedoms we hold dear.”

