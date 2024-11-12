SPRINGFIELD – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard will bring their electrifying performance to the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 16, for an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll. Known for their timeless hits and energetic live shows, the evening will include performances from Def Leppard’s legendary catalog, including chart-topping classics hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph," and "Love Bites."

“Our team has worked hard to elevate the quality of musical acts at the Grandstand during the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Def Leppard has a core memory tied to every one of their songs. For me, it’s “Photograph.” I’m looking forward to taking it all in at the Illinois State Fair.”

With over 110 million albums sold, two prestigious U.S. Diamond Awards, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® induction, Def Leppard—Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums)—are hailed as one of the greatest live rock bands of all time. Known for groundbreaking albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria,” and an arsenal of hits like "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and "Foolin’," they bring unmatched energy and showmanship to the stage.

Since launching their catalog on streaming platforms in 2018, the band has gained 5.5 billion streams and continues to expand its global fanbase. The band’s critically acclaimed album Diamond Star Halos debuted in Billboard’s Top 10, while “Drastic Symphonies” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra reached #4 in the UK, spending 15 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Classical chart. After a recent collaboration with Tom Morello on "Just Like 73," which soared to #1 on the Classic Rock chart, Def Leppard remains a dominant force, inspiring new generations with its electrifying live performances.

“Def Leppard’s catalog of hits is iconic. Songs like “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Foolin’” and “Rock of Ages” immediately have you singing along, maybe strumming an air guitar,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Their energy is infectious for fans of all ages.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for Def Leppard will go on sale Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Special holiday pricing makes tickets more affordable today through the end of the year. Until December 31, ticket prices are:

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $100 / SRO Track - $115 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

On January 1, 2025, the price of SRO Track and Tier 1 will increase by $10.

More like this: