DU QUOIN – Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and timeless classics as the Little River Band is set to perform at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

With sales topping 35 million, and a legacy that includes being the first band to have Top 10 hits for six consecutive years, Little River Band has secured its place as one of the most successful bands of the late 20th century. Their live concerts showcase the pristine harmony vocals known worldwide and deliver moments that spark back memories while making new ones with the next generation.

“This is a phenomenal addition to the 2025 Du Quoin State Fair lineup,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “Little River Band’s music transcends generations and continues to captivate audiences. Fairgoers are in for a memorable experience.”

Little River Band has undergone an evolution or two since its origins as an Australian rock band hungry to make it in America. Fans nostalgic for such tunes as “Reminiscing” or “Lady” can expect to hear the current incarnation for a night of fantastic music, memories and more.

“Little River Band brings incredible talent and energy to the stage,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Luke Davison. “We’re proud to have them at the Du Quoin Grandstand, and we know fairgoers are going to have a fantastic experience.”

Their recent tours have sold out coast to coast, reinforcing their legacy as a powerhouse in live performance. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of rock’s most celebrated bands, live at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Tickets for the Little River Band concert will be available Friday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 22 - September 1. To learn more, visit dsf.illinois.gov/.

