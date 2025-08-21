CHICAGO — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced the release of the 2025-2029 Statewide Violence Prevention Plan.

The 2025-2029 Statewide Violence Prevention Plan serves as a framework for grantmaking that can create more resilient, safe, and thriving communities. The plan supports the Governor's goals of breaking the cycles of violence caused by years of failed criminal justice policies, overincarceration, and economic disinvestment in minority communities.

“Since we first stepped into office, the Pritzker-Stratton administration has been committed to healing communities in partnership with the people we serve,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “For decades, too many voices have gone unheard, and too much pain has gone without relief. We are proud to uplift this statewide plan in service of those who need it most.”

The plan incorporates a public health approach to violence prevention and was written for any state or community group interested in violence prevention efforts or in developing their localized plans. Overarching goals include promoting health and safety through trauma-informed and healing-centered violence prevention efforts, increasing grant access, and fostering collaboration across state, municipal, and community-based agencies.

“The 2025-2029 Statewide Violence Prevention Plan marks another pivotal step on our journey to elevate the quality of life in Illinois,” said ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams. “As we forge ahead in building more resilient, safe, and thriving communities, we must strategically deploy every resource to realize equity-centered violence prevention. We are incredibly proud of this comprehensive plan and look forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders across the state.”

Last year, ICJIA administered nearly $100 million in violence prevention program grants to organizations across Illinois. This funding supported violence prevention and reduction services, conflict intervention and mediation, and other strategies to reduce gun violence in impacted communities.

The plan was informed by research, analyses of violence rates and trends, and a focus group of violence prevention program grantees and monitors. It was developed around five guiding principles: foster belonging and social connectedness, advance equity, promote safety, support health, and engage state agencies in collaboration.

“The 2025-2029 Statewide Violence Prevention Plan provides an important foundation for anyone developing, implementing, or evaluating effective violence prevention efforts,” said Dr. Rachel Garthe, the plan’s lead researcher and associate professor with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s School of Social Work. “Recommendations are posed for programs and services, organizations, funders, and collaborators, making this an inclusive plan for all stakeholders wanting to engage in and strengthen violence prevention efforts.”

ICJIA works to bring equity, fairness, and opportunity to under-resourced communities and populations through grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology.

