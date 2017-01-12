ST. LOUIS - An ice storm warning has been issued for the region in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Central Standard Time Sunday.

The winter storm watch is no longer in effect and has been switched to an ice warning, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon.

The forecast is freezing rain will overspread the area Friday afternoon and evening, with significant ice accumulation is expected from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Accumulations predicted are one quarter to one half inch of ice.

Temperatures...upper 20s to lower 30s.

Winds...northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Impacts: The wintry precipitation will likely result in hazardous travel conditions...especially on bridges… overpasses...and untreated roads. parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery well. damage to trees and power lines is also possible.

The National Weather Service continued: An ice storm warning means that a severe and dangerous amount of ice accumulation is occurring or expected to accumulate… especially on untreated surfaces...such as sidewalks… driveways...roads... and parking lots. the heavy ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. if you must travel...exercise extreme caution...and begin your travel with a full tank of gas...and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel...flashlight...cellphone...food and water…and blankets of extra warm clothing. ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger.

