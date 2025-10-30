ALTON — Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford clarified Thursday morning, Oct. 30, 2025, that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were not involved in an investigation in Alton on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

“All I can say is that we are working on an investigation in conjunction with our federal partners,” Ford said. “However, those partners on this investigation do not include ICE officials.”

Ford did not disclose details about the nature of the investigation, stating that information will be released once the operation is completed.

The clarification comes after social media accounts circulated reports Wednesday night claiming that ICE officials were present in Alton.

Chief Ford disputed those claims, emphasizing that ICE was not part of the ongoing investigation.

ICE is a federal law enforcement agency under the United States Department of Homeland Security, with a mission to conduct criminal investigations, enforce immigration laws, preserve national security, and protect public safety.

