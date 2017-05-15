



GODFREY – Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Karen Hunter Anderson will address more than 200 graduates and their families and friends during Lewis and Clark Community College’s 46th Annual Commencement ceremony May 17. The college will celebrate more than 1,000 graduates total.

Anderson joined the Illinois Community College Board in 1999, and is the first ICCB staff person selected for the permanent position of executive director. She has more than 40 years’ experience in education and is currently serving as the Vice Chair for Legislation for the National Council of State Directors of Community Colleges. As Executive Director for Community College Systems, Anderson coordinates more than 48 community colleges – the third largest system in the nation, representing over a million students in Illinois.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Anderson as our Commencement speaker,” said L&C President Dale Chapman. “Dr. Anderson is recognized at the national and state levels in higher education and is providing critical leadership for the Illinois Community College System during one of our most challenging times. I have been fortunate to witness her leadership firsthand and can testify to her strength of character and vision for the entire state community college system.”

Anderson has served in leadership roles with ICCB in the areas of workforce, career and technical education, student services, minority affairs, accountability and assessment, adult education, institutional research, education technology, international education and academic affairs.

Prior to joining the ICCB, Anderson spent 11 years in administration and 12 years teaching. She has also written an ESL college-level textbook.

Anderson has a Master of Arts in English and a doctorate in Rhetoric and Composition from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. She was the recipient of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association 2016 Meritorious Service Award and was honored by the Illinois Council of Community College Administrators in 2010 for her outstanding service to the community college system.

“It is truly an honor to be a part of graduation ceremonies and witness the spirit of innovation and excellence Lewis and Clark instills in their students,” Anderson said.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey Campus.

As usual, doors will open at 6 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Additional seating for guests will be provided in The Commons, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens. A reception for graduates and their guests will follow the ceremony in The Commons.

New this year, Commencement will be streamed live on the internet.

“For the first time, Lewis and Clark is working with Riverbender.com to stream the ceremony live so friends and family from out of town can join the graduates and their families in celebration,” Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said. “We will have approximately 215 students taking part in Commencement, and roughly 1,021 will be earning degrees or certificates.”

The live stream can be viewed on the college’s YouTube page, youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc, and on any of Riverbender.com’s media channels, including their Roku app. More details will be available before the ceremony at www.lc.edu/graduation.

For more information, call (618) 468-5001.

