SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is alerting Illinoisans on ways to keep cool and offset coming energy price spikes. Summer costs are expected to rise June 1, 2025 for ComEd and Ameren customers alike following a regional increase in energy supply prices.

“Energy affordability is always top of mind at the ICC, and we want ratepayers to be aware of higher summertime rates so they can safely plan to reduce energy usage and improve energy efficiency around their homes,” said Jonathan Feipel, Executive Director for the Illinois Commerce Commission. “Higher energy supply rates are not unique to Illinois. Unfortunately, electric consumers from Louisiana to Minnesota will be paying more for electricity—not due to state policy decisions, but regional supply and demand.”

PJM Interconnection, the power grid operator for northern Illinois, and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the operator for central and southern Illinois, experienced drastically higher than normal energy supply pricing at their annual capacity auctions. Both grid operators have issued summer preparedness warnings for possible grid supply shortages and elevated risk in their respective regions.

The average residential ComEd customer can expect a monthly increase of about $11 per month, and the average residential Ameren customer will see summer bill increases closer to $45 per month. Come fall, Ameren’s bill increase will drop to around $4 a month.

Consumers can review the following tips to beat the heat and help offset the increased costs this summer:

Contact your utility about programs to reduce energy usage during peak hours. Install a programmable thermostat to control the temperature overnight. Schedule regular AC maintenance visits and replace filters regularly. Close curtains and other window treatments to block the sun. Use ceiling or box fans to keep cool. Caulk or weatherstrip around doors and windows to seal any leaks.

Read the full list of tips for staying cool and saving money this summer. Los consejos son disponibles en Español.

Customers can visit the ICC’s Utility Energy Assistance webpage, Citizen’s Utility Board’s Help Center, Ameren Payment Assistance, and/or ComEd Payment Assistance to learn more about bill assistance options.

