SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is encouraging the public and community organizations to join in the state’s ongoing planning for a safer, more reliable power grid at a set of community workshops this June.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) requires that Ameren and ComEd, the state’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, file grid plans that accelerate progress toward Illinois’ clean energy goals, outline system investments, and hold the companies accountable for their performance. Both utilities are required by CEJA to conduct a robust, transparent stakeholder process in the design of their grid plan.

Illinois energy customers and other interested parties are encouraged to participate in-person or virtually in the stakeholder process and learn more about the grid planning process at the times below:

Ameren Illinois

When: Thursday, June 12

5:30 - 7:00 pm

Where: Decatur Club

158 W. Prairie Ave

Decatur, Illinois

When: Tuesday, June 17

5:30 - 6:30 pm

Where:Webex

ComEd

When: Tuesday, June 24

5:30 - 7:00 pm

Where: Malcolm X College,

Main Building

1900 W. Jackson St

Chicago, Illinois

When: Monday, June 23

5:30 - 6:30 pm

Where: Webex

Ameren and ComEd customer service representatives will be available at their respective workshops to answer questions.

Both utilities are expected to file their 2028-2031 grid plans at the start of 2026. The ICC approved Ameren and ComEd’s 2024-2027 grid plans in December of last year. The ICC is responsible for closely scrutinizing the grid plan filings, along with additional materials submitted by the utilities, ICC staff, and various intervenors over a multi-month legal proceeding.

