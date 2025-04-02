CHICAGO - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved its annual five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Program (FY 2026-2030) to implement life-saving safety upgrades at highway-rail crossings across Illinois. Over $400 million from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) and Rebuild Illinois (RBI) will help local communities pay for much-needed improvements at over 900 crossing locations.

“Illinois’ rail system is made up of more than 10,000 public crossings. The ICC’s Crossing Safety Improvement Plan is an essential tool for improving our state’s rail infrastructure and reducing the risk of collisions,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

In 2024, preliminary Federal Railroad Administration data indicates there were 80 collisions at public crossings in Illinois, down from 89 in 2023.

State funding from the GCPF and RBI provide Illinois communities the ability to address longstanding safety concerns and increasing project costs. The five-year plan proposes GCPF dollars to help cover 26 highway bridges, eight pedestrian projects, 358 warning device upgrades, and 571 low-cost improvements at 963 crossing locations. Among the projects are upgrades to lighting, gates, and automatic warning devices; grade separation construction and reconstruction; pedestrian gate installation; and the separation of pedestrian crossings from rail tracks.

“Track tragedies are preventable tragedies. Knowing how to make safe decisions around train tracks can be lifesaving information. In an emergency, always get off the tracks, then look for the blue and white sign,” said ICC Rail Safety Specialist Aisha Jackson.

The ICC prioritizes projects based on several factors including, safety of the existing crossing, collision history, traffic volume, engineering requirements, and geographical location. The ICC also promotes “The Three E’s” of railroad safety: Education through Operation Lifesaver Illinois; Enforcement of existing laws to ensure motorists and pedestrians obey rail safety laws; and Engineering necessary to make crossings as physically and operationally safe as possible.

View the full list of CSIP projects, along with an interactive map of projects included in the current five-year plan.

