CHICAGO - Yesterday, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved Commonwealth Edison’s refiled multi-year grid plan (2024-2027) with modifications. The Commission approved $1.5 billion in investments and system improvements needed to strengthen power grid reliability and support the ongoing electrification of the state’s power system. The decision cut the utility’s proposed $2.0 billion in spending by approximately 25 percent.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) required the state’s largest investor-owned electric utilities to file grid plans designed to accelerate progress toward Illinois’ clean energy goals and hold electric companies accountable for their performance.

“After extensive review, the Commission is confident that both ComEd and Ameren have the tools necessary to make needed investments to drive the clean energy transition and continue modernizing Illinois’ electric grid. These plans are a key component to meeting the goals of CEJA and represent significant improvement in meeting its requirements,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. “The investments approved today will deliver significant benefits to the utilities’ customers in an affordable, cost-effective manner.”

ComEd was required to refile its grid plan earlier this year after the ICC rejected the utility’s initial proposal in 2023, finding the original plan failed to comply with several consumer affordability and environmental justice components of CEJA.

“Grid planning is not a one-time task. It is a dynamic, iterative process that will require continued refinement and adaptation in future grid plans,” said ICC Commissioner Stacey Paradis. “The grid of the future will be shaped by emerging technologies, evolving regulatory review, and changing energy demands. To meet these challenges, the utilities, ICC staff, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders must continue to work together.”

ComEd’s grid plan is consolidated with its multi-year rate plan (2024-2027) to determine which system maintenance and upgrade costs can be passed on to ratepayers, at a reasonable cost. In accordance with the Public Utilities Act, these costs are only recoverable if the utility demonstrates they are reasonable and prudent.

The ICC’s decision reduced ComEd’s rate increase request for 2024-2027 by 11 percent for an overall increase of $606 million over four years. It does not modify the company’s current 8.905 percent return on equity.

The impact of the decision on individual customers will vary based on service class and energy usage.

The ICC has issued its decision after closely scrutinizing ComEd’s refiled grid plan and additional materials submitted by the utility, ICC staff, and various intervenors over a nine-month legal.

proceeding, as well as multiple stakeholder workshops. ComEd was required by CEJA to conduct a robust, transparent stakeholder process in the design of its grid plan. In preparation for its refiled plan, the utility held two additional public meetings and six stakeholder workshops prior to resubmission.

More information on ComEd’s multi-year integrated grid plan can be found in Dockets No. 22-0486/24-0181.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission



The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission’s Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.

