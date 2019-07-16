EDWARDSVILLE – Ian Trauernicht won a pair of races in the recent Friday Night Lights family track meet Friday night at Edwardsville High’s Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, winning his heats in the 40-yard and 100-meter dashes, and generally having a great time on the track as well.

“I think I’m doing well,” Trauernicht said in an interview that followed his heat in the 100 meters. “I looked at the kid back to me, and I was like, oh,” he said with a laugh. “So I kind of kicked up a gear.”

Trauernicht, who’s 11 years old and a sixth-grader at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, became interested in running for a simple reason.

“I always liked running,” Trauernicht said. “And I’m good at it, so,” he said with a smile.

Trauernicht’s sister, Gabbi, ran for the Tigers’ girls team this season, has ambitions to run for the Edwardsville boys team in the future and feels his best events are the 100 meters and the long jump. He enjoys running for the simplest of reasons.

“It’s really fun,” Trauernicht said. “I like it a lot.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Trauernicht’s also entertaining the thoughts of running not just in high school, but in college as well, and also hopes to qualify for the IHSA state meet while in high school. He also enjoys one very simple, but important thing about running itself.

“Winning,” Trauernicht said with a big smile.

In the future, Trauernicht sees himself continuing on in track and field past high school.

“Probably doing it in college, and winning state, maybe,” Trauernicht said.

Trauernicht currently has his sights set on running at the University of Missouri, and he would love to go to Mizzou for two reasons.

“My dad went there,” Trauernicht said. “And football’s pretty good as well.”

More like this: